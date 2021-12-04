Covid Scotland: 14 deaths in a day while Omicron continues to spread

The booster programme continues as Omicron spreads.

One case of the new Omicron variant has been confirmed in that time, in NHS Grampian, taking the total people infected with the variant to 30.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has the most of the new variant cases at 11, followed by NHS Lanarkshire with nine, five in NHS Forth Valley, three in NHS Highland and two in NHS Grampian.

The Scottish Government said Public Health Scotland is "aware of a processing issue with UK Government lab tests contributing to lower than expected cases and tests" in the daily figures and investigations are ongoing to resolve the problem.

The death toll under the daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, is 9,650.

The daily test positivity rate was 5.9%, down from 7.6% the previous day.

There were 605 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 as of Friday night and, of these, 50 were in intensive care.