Covid Scotland: 16 new deaths related to coronavirus

Scotland has recorded 16 coronavirus-linked deaths and 5,692 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

By Scott McCartney
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 2:52 pm

The data published by the Scottish Government indicates the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,181.

The test positivity rate was 13.% down from 14.5% the previous day.

There were 771 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 34 on the previous day, with 77 in intensive care, up six.

The vaccination programme continues.

A total of 4,128,998 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,742,826 have received their second dose.

