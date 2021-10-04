Covid Scotland: 1,760 new coronavirus cases detected
Scotland recorded 1,760 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 2:36 pm
No deaths were recorded in the same period, but most registry offices are closed at the weekend.
The Scottish Government's daily figures on Monday show there were 19,959 new tests, of which 9.4% were positive, up from 7.7% the previous day.
A total of 1,001 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up six in 24 hours, of whom 71 are in intensive care, down four.
The daily figures also show 4,217,940 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,847,118 have received their second dose.