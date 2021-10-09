Covid Scotland: 18 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,417 new cases in past 24 hours
Scotland recorded 18 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,417 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 2:22 pm
The Scottish Government’s daily figures from Friday show there were 31,935 new tests, of which 8.1% were positive, up from 7.9% the previous day.
A total of 943 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 47 in 24 hours. Some 61 are in intensive care, down three.
The figures also show 4,246,101 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,859,839 a second dose.