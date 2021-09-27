Covid Scotland: 2,069 new cases of coronavirus overnight

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 8,535.

The daily test positivity rate is 9.5%, up from 8.9% the previous day.

A total of 1,023 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 19, with 76 patients in intensive care, down two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland continues to see more new cases each day.

So far, 4,181,617 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,829,881 have received their second dose.