Covid Scotland: 22 deaths in a day due to coronavirus

22 people have died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The data published by the Scottish Government indicates the death toll under the daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - is now 8,232.

The test positivity rate was 11.1%, up from 10.8% the previous day.

There were 977 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 49 on the previous day, with 82 in intensive care, down five.