Covid Scotland: 22 deaths in a day due to coronavirus

Scotland has recorded 22 coronavirus-linked deaths and 6,815 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 10th September 2021, 2:47 pm
22 people have died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The data published by the Scottish Government indicates the death toll under the daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - is now 8,232.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The test positivity rate was 11.1%, up from 10.8% the previous day.

There were 977 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 49 on the previous day, with 82 in intensive care, down five.

A total of 4,135,329 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,762,367 have received their second dose.