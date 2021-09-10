Covid Scotland: 22 deaths in a day due to coronavirus
Scotland has recorded 22 coronavirus-linked deaths and 6,815 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 2:47 pm
The data published by the Scottish Government indicates the death toll under the daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - is now 8,232.
The test positivity rate was 11.1%, up from 10.8% the previous day.
There were 977 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 49 on the previous day, with 82 in intensive care, down five.
A total of 4,135,329 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,762,367 have received their second dose.