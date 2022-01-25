Covid Scotland: 23 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, is 10,222.

There were 1,392 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 43 on the previous day, with 34 in intensive care, down four.

In addition, on Monday, 15 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

So far 4,406,999 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,112,264 have received their second dose, and 3,263,981 have received a third dose or booster, Scottish Government figures published on Tuesday showed.

