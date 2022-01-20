Covid Scotland: 27 deaths and 8,262 new Covid cases in 24 hours

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,149.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 1,514 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 57 on the previous day, with 43 in intensive care, down one on the day before.

So far 4,402,666 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,094,680 have received a second dose, and 3,230,767 have received a third dose or booster