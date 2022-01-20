Covid Scotland: 27 deaths and 8,262 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Scotland has recorded 27 coronavirus deaths and 8,262 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to latest figures.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 2:35 pm
It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,149.
There were 1,514 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 57 on the previous day, with 43 in intensive care, down one on the day before.
So far 4,402,666 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,094,680 have received a second dose, and 3,230,767 have received a third dose or booster