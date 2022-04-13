Covid Scotland: 28 deaths and 5,513 new cases in 24 hours

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 11,734.

The number of cases in the figures published on Wednesday is up from 4,958 the previous day.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data on Wednesday showed that 2,110 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 10 on the previous day, with 23 in intensive care, no change.

There were 5,513 new cases today.