The data published by the Scottish Government on Friday also shows there have been 5,529 new coronavirus cases.

Due to technical issues, Public Health Scotland was unable to publish Covid daily figures on Thursday.

The latest figures indicate the death toll – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,349.

The daily test positivity rate is 9.9%

There were 1,037 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 87 people in intensive care.

So far, 4,150,157 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,798,938 have received their second dose.

It comes as new figures suggest Scotland continues to have the highest level of coronavirus cases in the UK.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that around one in 45 people had Covid-19 in the week to September 11, the second week in a row it has been at the highest level since estimates began for Scotland in last October.

This is the equivalent of around 120,800 people, the ONS said.

While the percentage of people testing positive had increased slightly (from 2.23% to 2.29%) in the week ending September 11, the rate of increase had slowed, the ONS said.

All figures are for people living in private households and exclude hospitals and care homes.

The data also showed that around one in 80 people in England had Covid-19 in the week to September 11, down from one in 70 the previous week.

