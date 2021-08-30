Covid Scotland: 3,893 new cases of coronavirus
The number of new coronavirus cases has dropped overnight, after a dramatic weekend of rising statistics, new figures show.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 3:12 pm
There were 3,893 new cases of COVID-19 reported, down from 7,113 yesterday.
Among the 29,281 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results, 14.1% of these were positive.
There were 551 people in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19, 52 of which were in intensive care.
4,103,687 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,668,041 have received their second dose.