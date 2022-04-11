Covid Scotland: 4,266 new cases but no new deaths in last 24 hours
Scotland has recorded 4,266 cases of coronavirus but no deaths in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures released on Monday.
Monday, 11th April 2022, 2:38 pm
As of Monday the Scottish Government is no longer providing updates to Covid-19 daily data for Scotland, which is being published on the PHS dashboard.
PHS data on Monday showed that 2,148 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 21 in intensive care.