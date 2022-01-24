It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, is at 10,198.

Public Health Scotland noted the cumulative death total is one fewer than that reported on Sunday and they are investigating if this is a "denotification".

There were 1,435 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, six down on the day before, with 38 in intensive care, down three.

In addition, 15 confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospital on Sunday had been in intensive care for longer than 28 days.

Officials said NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde did not submit data in time for the update on Monday and figures from Friday have been carried forward for this board.

The new infections announced by the Scottish Government on January 24 include those identified using either a first lateral flow device (LFD) or PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) positive test.

6,934 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Scotland.

Of the new cases, 2,213 people tested positive through only a PCR test, 84 people through a PCR test following an LFD test and 4,637 through only an LFD test.

So far, 4,406,439 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,108,252 have received their second dose, and 3,258,073 have received a third dose or booster.

Several restrictions that were put in place in response to the surge in Omicron cases are being eased today.

