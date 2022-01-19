The figure of total positive cases includes those identified either using a Lateral Flow Test or PCR test (Polymerase Chain Reaction test).

The 29 additional deaths reported today brings the total in Scotland under this daily measurement – of people who tested positive in the last 28 days – to 10,122.

Yesterday 1,571 people were in hospital with coronavirus, 24 more than the figure reported the day before, and 44 people were in intensive care, 15 fewer than the figure reported the day before.

To date 4,401,876 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,092,558 have received their second dose, and 3,223,113 have received a third dose or booster.

Yesterday in Parliament Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that from Monday the Omicron-induced restrictions on indoor events and hospitality will be lifted.

