The report, published on Wednesday, showed 1,991 people who were confirmed as positive were identified as attending a Euro match during their infectious period.

According to the report: “Nearly three quarters, or 1,470 cases, with a EURO 2020 tag were between 20 and 39 years of age. Nine of every ten cases were male.

Covid Scotland: Almost 2,000 coronavirus cases linked to Euro match attendance according to Public Health Scotland

"Nearly two thirds of cases, or 1,294 people, reported travelling to London for a EURO 2020 related event, including 397 people who attended the June 18 Scotland versus England match at Wembley Stadium.”

The report added: “PHS is working with Test & Protect and NHS boards to ensure that all public health actions are taken in the close contacts of these EURO 2020 cases as part of the 32,539 cases that were reported to the Test & Protect Case Management System during this period.”

Cases were tagged if they attended either a Euro 2020 organised event, such as a match at Hampden or Wembley or the fan zone at Glasgow Green, or an informal gathering such as a pub or a house party to watch a match.

Attendance at hospitality venues was the most frequently reported tag, representing 34 per cent of all tags.

A “relatively small number” of cases in Scotland reported attending the fan zone in Glasgow (55), with 38 at the Scotland v Croatia match at Hampden and 37 at the same stadium for the Scotland v Czech Republic game.

Separate figures for people testing positive at all of England’s Euro 2020 group matches at Wembley have been compiled as part of the next phase of the UK Government’s Events Research Programme, the results of which are likely to be published next month.

Scottish Conservative health spokeswoman Annie Wells said: “While it was understandable fans were keen to enjoy the first appearance of a Scotland men’s team at a major tournament in over two decades, it is clear that greater precautions could have been taken.

“The wider public will be angry that those who ultimately broke many restrictions by travelling down south could mean our progress in fighting the virus is hampered.

“However, there was a failure from the First Minister and other SNP ministers to deliver clear and consistent messaging over the public health risks associated with travelling to watch football.

“They are now trying to spin a positive picture that they were on top of this situation which simply wasn’t the case.”

More than 32,000 people in Scotland have tested positive for Covid since the Euro 2020 tournament started on June 11.

