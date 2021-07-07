Covid Scotland: Cases numbers surge again with almost 3,800 new infections recorded

The deaths of five coronavirus patients have also been recorded, meaning the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,740.

The Scottish Government data for Wednesday indicates the daily test positivity rate is 10%, down from 10.2% the previous day.

The number of positive cases, 3,799, is up from 2,363 announced on Tuesday and the first increase since a record high of 4,234 on Thursday July 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 387 people were in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 41 in 24 hours, with 34 patients in intensive care, up two.

So far, 3,890,176 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,808,902 have had their second.

Meanwhile, data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows 21 Covid-related deaths were recorded in Scotland in the past week, an increase of four on the previous seven days.

Scotland has recorded five deaths of coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours and 3,799 new cases, according to the latest data.

Falkirk Council area saw the highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in the week to July 4 with four, followed by Glasgow with three, while Clackmannanshire, Perth and Kinross and South Lanarkshire all had two.

There was one death in each of the following council areas: Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee, East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and South Ayrshire.

Fifteen of the deaths occurred in hospitals, four were in care homes, and two were in a home or a non-institutional setting.

The figures, published by the NRS on Wednesday, cover the week from June 28 to July 4.

It means that as of Sunday, 10,189 deaths have now been registered in Scotland with Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate.

The NRS statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.