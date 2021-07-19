Edinburgh club venues respond to clubs opening across the border on England's 'Freedom Day'

Indoor nightclubs have been shut across the UK since March last year, and have remained the only hospitality venues to not reopen at any point during the pandemic.

On 19 July that all changed in England as nightclubs were given the green light to reopen.

The current reopening date for nightclubs in Scotland is set for 9 August, otherwise dubbed as ‘Scotland’s Freedom Day’, subject to meeting the ‘gateway condition’ that those over 40 are fully vaccinated by that date.

But those working in the sector say they feel they have been “left in the dark” as Nicola Sturgeon and her government have been unable to offer reassurance on further easing of restrictions that would allow businesses to finally emerge from what has been about 500 days of closure.

"We are just desperate for some more clarity,” said John Spaczynski, who has been on furlough from his job at Liquid Rooms for more than a year.

The events manager said he has had to reschedule booked gigs about eight times at the venue given the uncertainty surrounding the regulations.

"We need zero physical distancing rules in place before we can reopen, and, in her last update, Nicola Sturgeon gave no indication of when physical distancing rules might be scrapped, she said we’d have them for the next three weeks at least, but that doesn’t give us any reassurance.

"As an industry we really need more than just a few days notice on whether we can reopen or not.

"We need the government to be more upfront and honest about what their reasoning is behind keeping these measures in place.”

Mr Spaczynski added that seeing certain sport events drawing huge crowds in recent weeks, such as the Euro 2020 game at Hampden Park has been “frustrating” for the sector to witness.

In response to clubs reopening in England, Nick Stewart, manager at Sneaky Pete’s, said the difference between mandating mask wearing in Scotland and leaving it to personal responsibility across the border is “stark.”

He said keeping the mandatory face mask rule in Scotland beyond 9 August could put a significant financial strain on the industry, putting some venues out of business for good.

"At Sneaky Pete’s we’ve never pushed for a position on what’s ‘safe enough’ - that’s Scottish Government’s role to make a political decision about what the base level of tolerable risk is, above which people can make personal choices,” he said, “they decide what’s safe enough and we follow.

“But they [Scottish Government] have to keep in mind that continued restrictions could cause permanent closures of venues,” he said.

"So where they continue to have restrictions, they should ensure funding is in place to prevent those permanent closures.

"They did it before for live music venues, but that funding has run out and the link between continued restrictions and funding has been broken.

"It needs to be fixed as a matter of grave urgency or venues will shut before the last hurdle.”

He added: “Currently there’s no end point to when masks will not be mandated, and Scottish Government know that face covering will have an effect on whether enough people will want to come back to nightclubs.

"They [Scottish Government] have the ONS data – It can’t become a permanent feature of nightlife, so sooner rather than later they need to decide a ‘gateway condition’ for masks, so that there’s an achievable point where people are protected by vaccination and personal responsibility takes over.

"We suggest that should be when all adults are fully vaccinated. That’s not that far away; The First Minister has said that should be 14th of September. Government can’t be vague on this, they need to make the decisions now.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

