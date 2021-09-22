A total of 3,598 new cases of Covid-19 were record in the same period, as Scotland hits a milestone of over 10 million PCR tests carried out.

The data published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday shows the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,427.

On March 3, 2021, Scotland recorded 35 deaths. The figure recorded today is the highest since then.

The daily test positivity rate is 7.8 per cent, down from 11.7 per cent the previous day.

There were 1,076 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Tuesday, down 31 on the previous day, with 82 in intensive care, down 12.

To date, 4,163,235 people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination and 3,815,907 have had their second.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, 10,066,584 PCR tests have been carried out in Scotland.

The checks, which are a more accurate way of detecting Covid-19 than lateral flow tests, are carried out when someone has symptoms or if they have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.

Unlike lateral flow tests, which can be done entirely at home, PCR tests have to be sent to a laboratory, with results sent out by text or email.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Reaching 10 million tests is a major milestone and recognition of the hard work and dedication of our testing teams across the country.”

