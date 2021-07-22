Highest deaths recorded since March 11, latest Scottish Government data reveals.

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for Covid within the previous 28 days – to 7,842.

Thursday’s death toll is the highest recorded in a period of 24 hours in Scotland since March 11.

The daily test positivity rate is 6%, the same as the previous day.

A total of 488 people were in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 41 on the previous day, with 58 patients in intensive care, up seven.

So far, 3,989,927 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,028,271 have received their second dose.

Tweeting about the latest figures, Nicola Sturgeon said: “A further 22 deaths reminds us of toll virus can take - my condolences go to those grieving.”

