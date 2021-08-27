The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 9,103.

Speaking during a Scottish Government briefing, Ms Sturgeon there was also a record number of tests on Thursday.

She said the daily test positivity rate is 14.2%, up from 11.5% the previous day.

A total of 479 people were in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 53, with 47 patients in intensive care, no change,

