NHS Fife said a cluster of Covid-19 cases has been linked to the event at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews, with at least some of those infected having the Omicron variant.

Enhanced contact tracing is ongoing to identify the known close contacts of all positive cases so they can begin a period of self-isolation.

Dr Esther Curnock, NHS Fife’s deputy director of public health, said: “We are aware of cases of Covid-19 linked to a particular evening event held at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews on 4 December.

“We are working closely with our colleagues in the local environmental health service, and with the management of the Fairmont Hotel to reduce the risk of more widespread transmission of the virus.

“The evidence at this stage suggests at least some of those who are known to have tested positive are likely to have been carrying the Omicron variant of the virus, which we know is highly transmissible.

“It is vital, therefore, that all of those who attended the event remain vigilant of the signs and symptoms of the virus, and isolate immediately should any of these develop.

“The advice to local people, however, remains the same as it has for much of the response to the pandemic.

“Simple steps, such as wearing face coverings, ensuring indoor spaces are well ventilated and thoroughly cleaning our hands surfaces regularly, all contribute towards reducing our risk of catching and spreading the virus.”

On Friday, the Scottish Sun reported around 40 staff at Hairmyres Hospital, in NHS South Lanarkshire, were self-isolating due to an Omicron outbreak linked to their work Christmas party.

The Fairmont hotel said it is unable to comment at present as the manager is off until Monday.

On Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced all household contacts of positive case would have to self-isolate for 10 days – from Saturday, 11 December – regardless of vaccination status, and even if they receive a negative initial PCR test.

