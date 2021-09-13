Covid Scotland: How many Covid vaccinations and cases in my area? Use our vaccine tracker to follow uptake in Scotland (Image: James Trembath/JPIMedia)

The latest data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) reveals that while vaccination coverage for people receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Scotland has soared, several local authorities continue to lag behind.

Public Health Scotland statistics published today (Monday 13 September) show that 91.5% of over 18-year-olds in Scotland have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 85% have received their second dose.

In numbers, this puts the latest figures of first dose vaccinations in Scotland at 4,062,788 – with second dose vaccinations at 3,775,114.

Scotland continues to see high coronavirus case figures, with 39,944 positive cases reported in the country between 4 September and 10 September.

This comes as the majority of Covid-19 restrictions remaining under Level 0 rules were lifted in the country just over a month ago on Monday 9 August.

But while the climbing rate of first and second Covid jabs shows positive signs for the country’s recovery from the pandemic, vaccination rates still show tangible differences across local authorities, age and sex.

Here are the latest vaccination figures for local authorities in Scotland and how to explore regional differences on our interactive vaccination coverage map.

Where are vaccination numbers lowest in Scotland?

By using our vaccination coverage map, you can view where Covid-19 vaccination numbers are at their highest and lowest across Scotland.

Different shades of blue can be seen across the map of Scotland, with areas like the Shetland Islands marked by a darker blue due to high vaccination rates and Glasgow City with a much paler shade to show a lower rate of vaccination.

The percentage of people who have received both first and second doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines is at its highest in local authorities like the Shetland Islands and East Dunbartonshire, but at its lowest in city authorities like Glasgow City, City of Edinburgh, Dundee City and Aberdeen City.

To view each local authority’s percentage of first dose, second dose and combined doses of vaccination in people over the age of 18, you can click or zoom in on each different Scottish area to see the breakdown in full – as well as each authority’s seven day count for positive Covid-19 cases as of 6 September.

4,241 new positive cases were reported across Scotland on 13 September, data published on Monday showed.

With 1,030 new Covid cases reported in its most recent seven day total, West Dunbartonshire recorded the highest seven day case rate as of Monday 13 September with a rate of 1,165.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Which age group is the most vaccine hesitant in Scotland?

According to the latest statistics, young men aged 18-29 in Scotland continue to be the lowest group vaccinated for both first and second dose vaccinations in the country.

Data published on Monday 13 September put the rate of men between the ages of 18-29 in Scotland receiving their first dose of the vaccine at 73.5% compared to 77.4% of women in the same age bracket receiving their first vaccine dose.

Looking at the data even more closely shows this divide growing in local authorities like Glasgow City, which by 13 September had seen just 62.5% of men between the ages of 18-29 receive their first dose of a vaccine compared to 68.8% of women in this age group.

In Aberdeen City, 64.2% of 18-29-year-old men have received their first vaccine dose compared to 70.8% of women, with only 65% of men aged 30-39 receiving their first dose compared to almost 73% of women.

Dundee City has consistently shown the lowest levels of vaccine uptake amongst men aged 18-29 across all Scottish local authorities.

Just 62.4% of men in this age group have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine by 13 September in comparison to 67.8% of women aged 18-29.

In late July, a spokesperson for Scottish Government said: “While we are aware of some vaccine hesitancy in some communities, and are undertaking measures to address this, it should be noted that we are still in the active delivery stage of the vaccination programme.

They added: “We are working to make it as simple as possible for people to get their vaccines, and are increasing the options available for how and when people choose to be vaccinated, such as drop-in and open-access clinics.

"Vaccination, along with testing, remains our best route out of the pandemic and easing restrictions where we can, and we continue to strongly encourage everyone to come forward for their second dose.”

Since then, the Scottish Government has succeeded in convincing Holyrood MSPs of its plans for a vaccine passport scheme to be rolled out across large-scale and high risk events in Scotland including football matches and nightclubs.

But the proposed measures are now coming under pressure from opposition MSPs and MPs as uncertainty plagues the UK Government’s own vaccine passport scheme.

