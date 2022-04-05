The increase in the death toll means a total of 11,551 have now died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

Daily figures published by the Scottish Government also showed 2,380 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, including 24 in intensive care.

That is up by eight from the previous day, but is down from the record high reported on Saturday, when 2,401 people were in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile 4,364,117 people have now had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 4,095,979 having had two doses, while 3,455,971 people have received a third dose or booster jag.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.