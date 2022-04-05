Covid Scotland: Latest daily figures show 44 deaths linked to coronavirus and thousands more infected
Scotland has reported another 44 deaths linked to coronavirus and a further 5,545 new infections, the latest figures showed.
The increase in the death toll means a total of 11,551 have now died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.
Daily figures published by the Scottish Government also showed 2,380 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, including 24 in intensive care.
That is up by eight from the previous day, but is down from the record high reported on Saturday, when 2,401 people were in hospital.
Meanwhile 4,364,117 people have now had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 4,095,979 having had two doses, while 3,455,971 people have received a third dose or booster jag.