Covid Scotland: Midlothian records highest number of cases in Scotland this week as country moves into level zero while City of Edinburgh, East Lothian and West Lothian make top 12 worst hit areas
As the country moved into level zero on Monday, the latest figures published by the Scottish Government reveal that Midlothian, East Lothian and the City of Edinburgh recorded some of the highest rates of Covid-19 in Scotland this week.
The whole of Scotland moved to the lowest level of its five-tier system on Monday.
However, Nicola Sturgeon has warned Covid restrictions are being “eased, not abandoned” as ‘Freedom Day’ applies to England only.
Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.
Midlothian remains the highest on the table of worst hit covid areas in the whole of Scotland with Dundee coming in second.
Edinburgh follows Dundee City at number three while East Lothian is the fourth worst hit area in Scotland this week.
West Lothian has also made it into the worst hit areas at number twelve.
Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between July 10 and July 16.