Covid Scotland: Midlothian records highest number of cases in Scotland this week while East Lothian and City of Edinburgh follow close behind in top 12 worst hit areas
According to the latest figures published by the Scottish Government Midlothian, East Lothian and the City of Edinburgh recorded some of the highest rates of Covid-19 in Scotland this week.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:02 pm
Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.
Midlothian has seen a jump in case figures and has overtaken Dundee as the worst hit area in Scotland
East Lothian follows Dundee City at number three while Edinburgh has seen a slight reduction in case figures as the fifth worst hit area in Scotland this week.
Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between July 3 and July 9.
