Covid Scotland: Midlothian records highest number of cases in Scotland this week while East Lothian and City of Edinburgh follow close behind in top 12 worst hit areas

According to the latest figures published by the Scottish Government Midlothian, East Lothian and the City of Edinburgh recorded some of the highest rates of Covid-19 in Scotland this week.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:02 pm

Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.

Midlothian has seen a jump in case figures and has overtaken Dundee as the worst hit area in Scotland

East Lothian follows Dundee City at number three while Edinburgh has seen a slight reduction in case figures as the fifth worst hit area in Scotland this week.

Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between July 3 and July 9.

1. Midlothian

Midlothian is the worst hit area in Scotland this week having recorded 618 new cases between July 3 and July 9. This was a rate of 668.4 cases per 100,000 people.

2. Dundee City

Dundee City recorded 953 new cases over the last seven days, this was a rate of 638.2 cases per 100,000 people.

3. East Lothian

East Lothian is at number three on the list having recorded a rate of 500.5 cases per 100,000 people in the last week. This was 536 cases in total.

4. Inverclyde

Inverclyde is next having recorded 377 cases between July 3 and July 9. This was a rate of 484.6 cases per 100,000 people.

