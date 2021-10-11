There have been 2,297 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours.

21,297 new tests for the virus reported positive results, which was 11.24% of them

No new deaths have been reported, though Register Offices are generally closed at the weekend.

Covid Scotland: New positive cases still over 2,000 across the country

933 people were in hospital yesterday after testing positive, with 56 people in intensive care.

4,261,124 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,864,670 have received their second dose.

