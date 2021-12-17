Covid Scotland: NHS confirms when the Edinburgh International Conference Centre will reopen as mass vaccination centre

The venue will return to being a vaccine hub as booster shots are rolled out across Scotland to tackle the Omicron variant.

Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow is also expected to become a mass vaccination centre as part of efforts to reach nearly 80,000 vaccinations each day.

The EICC when it was first used as a mass vaccination centre. Picture: Andy O'Brien

One of the EICC’s halls will host vaccinations while the rest of the facility continues as a conference centre.

It re-opened for events in August after being used as a vaccine hub for an earlier phase of the rollout.

The EICC will offer booked and drop-in appointments.

Pat Wynne, nurse director at NHS Lothian, said: “Vaccination is more important now than it has ever been and we are really pleased to be back in the EICC in the heart of the city once more.

“We would urge anyone who still needs a first, second or booster dose of the vaccine to make an appointment or drop in to the EICC or one of the many other clinics in Lothian as soon as they are eligible.

“The best way to get your vaccine is to book in advance, using the online booking portal.”