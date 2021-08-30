Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon reports negative PCR test result following coronavirus scare self-isolation
Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “relieved” to have tested negative for Covid-19 after being identified as a close contact of a person with the virus.
On Sunday evening, the First Minister announced on Twitter that she was self-isolating pending a PCR test result.
In a further tweet on Monday morning, she said: “Relieved to report that my PCR test is negative. Coupled with fact I’m double vaccinated – with second dose more than 2 weeks ago – that means I no longer need to isolate.
“I’ll still be doing regular LFD tests as added precaution tho (sic) – and encourage everyone else to do likewise.”
Under coronavirus regulations, double-vaccinated adults can avoid self-isolation if they are a close contact so long as they are symptom-less and provide a negative PCR test.
The First Minister had her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine in June.
Scotland had recorded more than 7,000 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, a new record high.