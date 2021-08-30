On Sunday evening, the First Minister announced on Twitter that she was self-isolating pending a PCR test result.

In a further tweet on Monday morning, she said: “Relieved to report that my PCR test is negative. Coupled with fact I’m double vaccinated – with second dose more than 2 weeks ago – that means I no longer need to isolate.

“I’ll still be doing regular LFD tests as added precaution tho (sic) – and encourage everyone else to do likewise.”

Under coronavirus regulations, double-vaccinated adults can avoid self-isolation if they are a close contact so long as they are symptom-less and provide a negative PCR test.

The First Minister had her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine in June.

Scotland had recorded more than 7,000 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, a new record high.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has returned a negative PCR test.

