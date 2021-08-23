Covid Scotland: No coronavirus deaths recorded in past 24 hours but 3,189 new cases confirmed

No Covid-19 deaths have been recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours – but 3,189 new cases have been confirmed.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:49 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:51 pm

The death toll under this daily measure remains at 8,070, while the daily test positivity rate is 12.4%.

A total of 356 people were in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 18 on the previous day, with 41 patients in intensive care, up seven.

So far, 4,082,698 people have received the first dose of a vaccination and 3,572,042 have had their second.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

No coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.