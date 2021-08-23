Covid Scotland: No coronavirus deaths recorded in past 24 hours but 3,189 new cases confirmed
No Covid-19 deaths have been recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours – but 3,189 new cases have been confirmed.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:49 pm
Updated
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:51 pm
The death toll under this daily measure remains at 8,070, while the daily test positivity rate is 12.4%.
A total of 356 people were in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 18 on the previous day, with 41 patients in intensive care, up seven.
So far, 4,082,698 people have received the first dose of a vaccination and 3,572,042 have had their second.