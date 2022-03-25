Covid Scotland: Number of patients in hospital hits record high for fifth successive day
The number of Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals has set a record high for the fifth day in a row, with the latest figures rising by four to 2,326.
By Russell Jackson
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:28 pm
Statistics from the Scottish Government showed that 2,326 people were in hospital on Thursday – up by four from the previous day.
That includes 28 in intensive care, with this up by two over the past 24 hours.
A further 42 deaths were reported, as well as another 10,100 positive new cases of the virus.
The number of Scots who have died within 28 days of testing positive has now risen to 11,287.
Meanwhile a total of 4,341,965 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 4,089,894 having had two doses while 3,446,630 have received a third dose or booster jab.
