Covid Scotland: Number of patients in hospital hits record high for fifth successive day

The number of Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals has set a record high for the fifth day in a row, with the latest figures rising by four to 2,326.

By Russell Jackson
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:28 pm

Statistics from the Scottish Government showed that 2,326 people were in hospital on Thursday – up by four from the previous day.

That includes 28 in intensive care, with this up by two over the past 24 hours.

A further 42 deaths were reported, as well as another 10,100 positive new cases of the virus.

A registered nurse works with a Covid-19 positive patient. Picture: Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP

The number of Scots who have died within 28 days of testing positive has now risen to 11,287.

Meanwhile a total of 4,341,965 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 4,089,894 having had two doses while 3,446,630 have received a third dose or booster jab.

