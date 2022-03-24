Covid Scotland: Number of patients in hospital in Scotland hits record high for fourth consecutive day
The number of people in hospital in Scotland with coronavirus has reached a record high for the fourth consecutive day, with official figures showing 2,322 patients on Wednesday, up 65 on the previous day.
Scotland has recorded 50 coronavirus linked deaths and 13,564 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.
The number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 11,246.
There were 2,322 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 2,257 the day before, with 26 in intensive care, up one.
So far 4,340,913 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,089,448 have received their second dose, and 3,445,629 have received a third dose or booster.
Authorities said that due to methodology changes, cumulative vaccination figures reported today are lower in comparison to previous days.
Elsewhere, new figures show staff absences at NHS hospitals in England due to Covid-19 have jumped more than 30% week-on-week, the biggest increase since the start of the year.