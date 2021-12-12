Covid Scotland: Omicron outbreak in South Queensferry

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Attendees of the evening event have been told to self-isolate for 10 days and have been to seek a Covid-19 PCR test.

In a letter sent to all guests, consultant in public health medicine at NHS Lothian Dr Lorna Willocks said the outbreak was likely to be the Omicron variant.

Covid-19 positive cases in South Queensferry

Dr Willocks said: “I am writing to let you know that there have been a number of cases of Covid-19 linked to a whisky auction you attended at Barnbugle Castle that are likely to be the new Omicron variant.”

4,087 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Saturday, December 11, after certain measures were tightened to curb the spread of the virus.

This comes after NHS Lothian cases doubled on Friday, with 930 reported over the previous days 527. Health board specific data is not available at weekends.

Speaking on Friday at an emergency update, Nicola Sturgeon had increased the rules surrounding self-isolation, with all household contacts of a positive case to stay in for 10 days regardless of their test result

At the same meeting Sturgeon also said that the Omicron variant is expected to become the dominant strain over Delta "within days."

Although not yet thought to increase the risk of hospitalisation, the strain is reported to be more transmissible, which could lead to a surge in cases and extreme strain on the health service.

