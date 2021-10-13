Covid Scotland: Over 2,500 new cases of coronavirus reported across the country

Scotland has recorded 30 coronavirus deaths and 2,581 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 2:21 pm

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 8,849.

A total of 918 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 51 patients in intensive care.

So far, 4,270,126 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,868,656 have had a second.

