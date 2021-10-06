There have been 3,055 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours with 46,892 new tests for COVID-19 providing results.

This number represents 6.9% of tests.

There were 988 people in hospital yesterday, with 68 in intensive care after testing positive.

Covid Scotland: Over 3,000 positive cases across the country as 34 deaths reported

34 deaths have been reported also in the last 24 hours.

4,229,178 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,852,067 have received their second dose

