Covid Scotland: Over 3,000 positive cases across the country as 34 deaths reported
The Scottish Government has released the latest coronavirus statistics.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 2:44 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 2:46 pm
There have been 3,055 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours with 46,892 new tests for COVID-19 providing results.
This number represents 6.9% of tests.
There were 988 people in hospital yesterday, with 68 in intensive care after testing positive.
34 deaths have been reported also in the last 24 hours.
4,229,178 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,852,067 have received their second dose