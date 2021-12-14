The public has been warned of scam text messages and emails that use the Omicron variant of Covid-19 to attempt to scare people into handing over personal information.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) said it has seen evidence of messages being sent to the public pretending to be from the NHS, asking people to “apply now for Omicron PCR test to avoid restrictions”.

The scam message claims that older PCR tests cannot detect the Omicron variant and that a new type of test is needed and that people should sign up for it - claiming those who refuse to be tested will be forced to isolate.