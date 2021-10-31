John Devlin: New covid poster in Glasgow

It means the death toll remains at 9,163 under this daily measure of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.

Scottish Government officials warned the death figure may be unusually low due to there being no registry offices open at the weekend.

The recent figures showed the daily test positivity rate was 9.6 per cent, the same as the previous day.

There were 910 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, 16 less than the day before, with 64 in intensive care, down one.

So far, 4,317,601 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,907,056 have received their second dose.

Saturday’s statistics may be affected by a data flow issue at the Glasgow Lighthouse laboratory, the Scottish Government said.

