Nationally, 10,268 deaths have now been registered where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the week July 12 to 18, there were 47 coronavirus-linked deaths recorded across Scotland.

There were 11 deaths in Glasgow City, six in the City of Edinburgh, and five in Dundee City, while 19 council areas had at least one death last week, it said.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Director of statistical services at the NRS, Pete Whitehouse, said: “Eleven deaths were aged under 65, seven were aged 65 to 74 and there were 29 deaths in people aged 75 or over. Twenty-seven were male and 20 were female.

“Thirty-eight deaths were in hospitals, four deaths occurred in care homes, four were at home or in a non-institutional setting, and there was one death in another institutional setting.”

