Covid Scotland: What did Nicola Sturgeon say in her Covid update today? New Covid rules in Scotland, explained

What are Scotland's new Covid rules and when do they come into effect? (Image credit: Getty Images via Canva Pro)

With 5,242 new positive coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday December 21, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has introduced new restrictions on capacity at large events in Scotland.

The move comes after the spread of Omicron in the UK has seen daily Covid cases break previous records with over 90,000 positive cases per day.

Edinburgh’s annual Hogmanay street party is among the large events which have now been cancelled as a result of Scotland’s new restrictions.

"This is not a choice between protecting health and protecting the economy,” Ms Sturgeon said in her briefing to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

"If we don’t stem the spread of the virus, both health and the economy will suffer.”

Here’s what the new Covid restrictions on large events and venues in Scotland will look like, which sectors are affected and when the new rules will take effect.

What are the new Covid restrictions in Scotland?

Events

New Covid restrictions on large public events will see indoor standing event capacity limits cut down to 100 and numbers at indoor seated events limited to 200 people.

Likewise, outdoor events in Scotland will see a new limit on capacity of 500 seated or standing.

Physical distancing will also be required for these events and will apply on top of new restrictions on event capacity.

Private life events such as weddings and funerals will not be included in the new restrictions.

Sports

While the restrictions introduced on public events and large venues will see sports matches become “effectively spectator-free” in the three weeks from December 26, the First Minister said, there will be further guidance on indoor sports activities in Scotland.

The new guidance states that non-professional indoor contact sports for adults should not take place during the same three week period.

Ms Sturgeon said that these activities pose a “heightened risk of transmission” due to the inability to physically distance.

Hospitality

The Scottish Government issued new guidance for the hospitality and retail sectors on managing queues and any potential crowding of customers at bars and service points just last week.

But further guidance and new rules will now see this taken further.

From December 27, table service will be required for those consuming alcohol in indoor hospitality venues such as bars, restaurants and cafes.

Indoor hospitality and leisure venues will have to ensure one metre physical distancing is maintained between different groups of people attending these venues together.

And people will be advised again to only attend indoor hospitality or leisure venues in a group of no more than three households.

Households

There are no new restrictions or rules applying to households and social mixing in Scotland.

Fears around the reintroduction of new restrictions on mixing indoors with others before Christmas were put to rest as Nicola Sturgeon previously ruled out bringing in any such restrictions in the run up to Christmas.

However, Ms Sturgeon has asked Scots to limit the number of people they interact with after December 27 and “stay at home as much as possible”.

When will the new Covid rules take effect and how long will they last?

The restrictions on large public events such as football matches, Hogmanay celebrations like the Edinburgh Hogmanay street party and concerts, will come into effect on Boxing Day – December 26.

Restrictions introduced for hospitality and leisure venues, such as requiring table service for those consuming alcohol on the premises, will be introduced on December 27 and last for three weeks also.

They are set to last for a three week period, meaning that the restrictions on large events will end on January 16 and on January 17 for hospitality and leisure.

Why have new Covid restrictions on large events been introduced in Scotland?

The First Minister said in Tuesday’s briefing to MSPs that the restrictions curtailing football matches, Hogmanay events and other concerts or large events were due to the “considerable” threat posed by the Omicron variant’s fast spread.

“We know that the much higher transmissibility of Omicron means large gatherings have the potential to become very rapid super-spreader events, putting

large numbers at risk of getting infected very quickly,” Ms Sturgeon said.

"Limiting these events helps reduce the risk of widespread transmission.

“It also cuts down the transmission risks associated with travel to and from such events.”

She added that large events also put an “additional burden” on emergency services already facing “severe pressure” and increased staff absences.

"Limiting large scale events will help them focus on delivering essential services to the public,” Ms Sturgeon said.

