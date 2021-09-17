Here are the 16 council areas in Scotland with the highest coronavirus test positivity rates.

New data shows that Scotland is recording varying positivity rates across the board amid the latest surge in coronavirus cases.
The World Health Organisation has set a five per cent test positivity threshold for determining whether the pandemic is under control, and the latest data from Public Health Scotland reveals that just one council, Na h’Eileanan Siar, is below that threshold – with a test positivity rate of 3.5 per cent.All other 31 council areas in the country have recorded a rate above five per cent.
Here are the 16 council areas in Scotland which recorded the highest coronavirus test positivity rates in the seven days up to September 9.