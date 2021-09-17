Here are the 16 council areas in Scotland with the highest coronavirus test positivity rates.

All but one of the 32 council areas in Scotland have recorded a test positivity rate of over five per cent which indicated that the virus is “no longer under control”.

By Beth Murray
Friday, 17th September 2021, 4:09 pm

New data shows that Scotland is recording varying positivity rates across the board amid the latest surge in coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organisation has set a five per cent test positivity threshold for determining whether the pandemic is under control, and the latest data from Public Health Scotland reveals that just one council, Na h’Eileanan Siar, is below that threshold – with a test positivity rate of 3.5 per cent.All other 31 council areas in the country have recorded a rate above five per cent.

Here are the 16 council areas in Scotland which recorded the highest coronavirus test positivity rates in the seven days up to September 9.

1. West Dunbartonshire

West Dunbartonshire is top of the list in Scotland having recorded a positive test rate of 15.3 per cent.

Photo: Google

2. North Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire recorded a positive test rate of 14.6 per cent.

Photo: Google

3. East Renfrewshire

East Renfrewshire is number three on the list having recorded a positivity test rate of 14.2 per cent in the seven days to September 9. This means roughly one out of every seven tests came back positive.

Photo: Google

4. Dundee City

Dundee City recorded a positive test rate of 13.9 per cent which is roughly one in seven tests returning a positive result.

Photo: Google

