Nicola Sturgeon will give a statement in parliament at 2pm to share the latest data available after a significant easing of restrictions on Monday.

Here is everything you need to know about the update.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid Scotland: When is Nicola Sturgeon's next update? How can I watch? (Photo by Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What are the latest case numbers of Covid?

In the last 24 hours, Scotland has recorded 6,934 new cases of Covid-19 through positive LFDs and PCRS.

There were no new deaths, according to latest figures released by the government.

A total of 1,435 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 38 were in intensive care.

A note from the Scottish Government said that cases are reported against the first positive reporting date from a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or lateral flow test (LFD).

They were previously assigned to a PCR reporting date.

4,406,439 people have received their first dose of a vaccination, 4,108,252 have received their second, and 3,258,073 have received a third dose or booster.

What is the First Minister expected to say?

Nicola Sturgeon will begin her update by sharing the latest Covid-19 statistics with MSPs.

The First Minister’s update comes after a significant easing of restrictions as last night clubs were reopened, and social distancing and table service in hospitality venues scrapped.

It was also just announced that fully-vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to take Covid tests when arriving in Scotland from abroad from February 11.

Certain measures still remain in place such as the mandatory wearing of face coverings in public indoor settings and public transport, unless exempt.

The Scottish Conservatives have called for masks in schools to be scrapped immediately. They claim face coverings are having a negative impact on learning.

However, the Scottish Government has claimed they will stay in place as they continue to monitor the data. She may address further updates on this situations.

The First Minister may also comment on the further party allegations coming out of Downing Street after Number 10 confirmed a ‘gathering’ took place to celebrate Mr Johnson’s Birthday during lockdown.

What time is the announcement?

The First Minister's statement in parliament will begin at around 2pm.

How can I watch?

The briefing will be available to watch live on Scottish Parliament TV.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.