The First Minister will give a statement in parliament shortly after 2pm to share the latest news of the Omicron variant.

Here is everything you need to know about the update.

What are the latest case numbers of the Omicron variant?

The latest figures published by Public Health Scotland on Sunday reported that 5,924 new Covid-19 cases had been recorded in Scotland overall in the previous 24 hour period.

Another 96 cases of Omicron were recorded which brings the official total in Scotland to 792, though the First Minister has advised that this figure is significantly lower than the true amount. On Friday she announced that Omicron had officially overtaken Delta as the dominant variant in Scotland.

On Saturday 38 people were in intensive care with Covid-19 and 504 people were in hospital.

One more death was also recorded of someone who tested positive for the virus in the 28 days previous to their death.

As of Saturday, 4,371,171 people had received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,991,879 had received their second dose, and 2,501,033 had received a third dose or a booster jag.

What is the First Minister expected to say?

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to reiterate her request for Scots to limit social mixing in a bid to reduce the spread of Omicron ahead of Christmas.

Last week she asked people to please stay at home as much as possible if they wanted to be able to see their loved ones on Christmas day.

She will share the latest coronavirus statistics, including the specific number of confirmed Omicron cases, and update MSP’s on the vaccine programme.

She will discuss the booster vaccine figures following the announcement last week that all adults over the age of 18 are eligible to receive their third dose to protect them against Omicron.

It is also likely that the First Minister will discuss the hospitality industry as venues continue to suffer the loss of trade following the request for customers to cancel their Christmas parties and stay home.

Last week it was announced that Scottish businesses would now be required to take “reasonable measures” to minimise the spread of Covid-19, and are expected to enforce social distancing and reduce crowding.

What time is the announcement?

The First Minister's statement in parliament will be shortly after 2.20pm.

How can I watch?

The briefing will be available to watch live on Scottish Parliament TV.

