Today’s statement comes after a series of high daily case numbers recorded in recent weeks.

Nicola Sturgeon has previously emphasised the importance of following basic guidelines such as wearing face masks and washing your hands in an attempt to curve the rising case numbers and she hasn’t ruled out a need for further restrictions.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s update.

Nicola Sturgeon is set to update MSPs on the Covid situation in Scotland today.

What are the latest case numbers?

The latest Scottish Government figures, published on Monday recorded 4,241 cases of coronavirus.

However, the government warned: “due to IT issues, the figures reported today are likely to be an underestimate of the total tests and cases. All affected data will be included in tomorrow’s reports.”

There were no reported deaths from the virus, but 1,048 people were in hospital with 90 people in intensive care.

4,142,783 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,785,214 have received their second dose.

What will the First Minister say?

Yesterday, health chiefs in the four nations agreed that the vaccine should be given to 12 to 15-year-olds.

The JVCI had previously said that there was not enough benefit to warrant the move on health grounds only.

However, the health chiefs have said that vaccination would prevent more disruption to education.

It is likely the First Minister will address this latest piece of advice, and lay out what the Scottish Government’s plans are.

Boris Johnson will also be speaking today, and is thought to be touching on winter boosters for coronavirus, and so it is possible that Ms Sturgeon will also mention this.

What time is the announcement?

The latest Covid-19 briefing is expected to take place after 2pm, following several parliamentary questions and before debating resumes on the programme for government announced yesterday by the First Minister.

How can I watch it?

The announcement will be broadcast on Scottish Parliament TV.

