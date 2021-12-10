The advice was issued on Thursday afternoon following the further spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The press release was issued just after 5pm, shortly after the national clinical director Jason Leitch told Radio Clyde that parties could go ahead if organised carefully.

The First Minister is due to address the advice and give a further update on the general Covid-19 situation in Scotland ahead of Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about today’s update.

What are the latest case numbers of the Omicron variant?

Scotland reported another new Omicron case on Thursday, bringing the total to 109. However, it is believed that the total is significantly higher than this.

Covid Scotland: When is Nicola Sturgeon's update today? Will she cancel Christmas parties? What will she say on Omicron cases? How can I watch?

Latest Scottish Government figures also showed that overall there were 16 coronavirus deaths and 3,196 cases recorded in the 24 hours up to Wednesday – these were not specifically related to the Omicron variant.

The Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 9,688.

The latest statistics on Thursday said a total of 4,358,725 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination in Scotland, 3,967,477 have received their second dose, and 2,000,915 have received a third dose or booster.

What did Public Health Scotland say?

The national health body is asking people in Scotland to “to defer such parties at this time”, saying that a number of outbreaks have been linked to parties.

PHS is warning that not enough is known about how much protection the vaccines offer against Omicron.

Dr Nick Phin, Director of Public Health Science and Medical Director, PHS said: “There is much that we still need to learn about Omicron, but early evidence suggests that this new Covid variant is much more transmissible.

"The impact of this transmissibility has been seen in recent weeks, with a number of Omicron outbreaks linked to parties.

“We still need to learn more about the severity of disease caused by Omicron and the effectiveness of vaccines, but there are important things that we can do to help protect ourselves and our families now.

"To help minimise the further spread of Covid-19, and Omicron in particular, I would strongly urge people to defer their Christmas parties to another time."

PHS is also reminding Scots to get their vaccination and booster, take a test each time they are socialising with people out with their household.

What is the First Minister expected to say?

The First Minister is expected to discuss the new Omicron variant and give the official Scottish Government advice on socialising this Christmas.

She has previously said that she expects the variant to spread “rapidly” due to the Omicron’s transmissibility.

Ms Sturgeon may address concerns over the vaccine's efficiency at tackling the new variant and offer any updates available on the research.

It is likely she will confirm whether any new restrictions are being considered, or enforced, ahead of the festive period

In addition, she will continue to urge the public to comply with the current restrictions in place which include wearing face masks and social distancing.

She may also discuss the latest news from England that harsher restrictions are being put into place in an attempt to stop the spread of the new variant.

What time is the briefing?

The First Minister will give her update at around 12.15pm on Friday, December 10.

How can I watch it?

The announcement will be broadcast on Scottish Governments Twitter feed.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.