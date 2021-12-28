Pictures taken on Sunday afternoon showed the queue looping all the way back to The Mound.

One individual who had been waiting in the queue told the Evening News they chose to give up and go home.

Before the individual left they were told by a steward that it would take 40 minutes to reach the front of the queue. However, they overheard a passer-by, who said the wait could take over an hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also noted that while many were wearing masks, “some were not”.

The market has been very popular this year, however, people online have shared their concerns about the large crowds flocking to Princes Street and commented on the apparent lack of social distancing and mask wearing.

One Edinburgh Evening News reader, Alan Pirouet, shared his opinion, and said: "No way can people be one metre apart with under 500 folk at a time. We visited and it was packed full. Be responsible and close it down for the year”.

The queue to get into the Edinburgh Christmas Market on Tuesday, December 28, was seen to be stretching all the way to the Mound.

Earlier today, a Facebook post published by Edinburgh’s Christmas advised visitors to “keep a safe distance- about the length of a small Christmas tree” and “Wear a face covering when you're in busy areas”.

This request follows new restrictions which were introduced by the Scottish Government on Boxing Day.

The Edinburgh Christmas Market reopened on Boxing Day and will stay open until January 4. However, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay events which are also run by Underbelly have been cancelled due to Covid.

Edinburgh City Council and Underbelly have been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.