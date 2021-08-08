Edinburgh nightclubs prepare for midnight opening as rules change

Sneaky Pete's is one of Edinbugh's leading music venues. Picture: Unique Events

Nightclubs around the country have been preparing to reopen after 17 months.

While many will wait until the weekend for their first event, some were set to welcome revellers from midnight on Sunday.

One such venue, Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh, planned to be open from midnight until 5am.

Manager Nick Stewart said tickets had been fully booked in advance, but some space was left for walk-ins.

"We're so keen to see our music loving regulars come in to enjoy the DJs and the famous Sneaky Pete's atmosphere,” he said.

"We've got some tables seats, standing room too, and dancing is finally allowed!”

CC Blooms, Edinburgh's oldest gay bar and club, said that at the stroke of midnight tables would be cleared from the bar and dancing would begin.

Glasgow’s The Berkeley Suite told customers that “at the stroke of midnight” the doors would open again for the first time in almost 18 months.

"It’s hard to put into words how big this is, easy to write how excited we all are,” said a post on the club’s Facebook page.