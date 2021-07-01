Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Residents at Cramond Residence, a care home situated to the north of the city, have been enjoying country line dancing lessons with North American staff members.

Staff have been using their heritage and traditional activities from home as a way of enabling residents to experience a variety of new hobbies and cultures from the comfort of their own home – a favourite of which has become dancing.

Lead Lifestyle Coordinator at the care home Lisa Sohn said: “The line dancing afternoon was a huge hit with lots of our residents, who are now very keen for us to add it as a permanent activity to our monthly planner.”

The dancing proved an excellent way to encourage care home residents to form friendships with each other, following the long period of social isolation during lockdown.

Ms Sohn said: “Residents and staff are always keen to develop a close relationship and learn new things about each other.

“That’s why lots of our staff members have volunteered to host a day full of activities dedicated to their home countries, which means everyone can learn more about that country and its food and traditions.

“All of the activities we put on encourage social interaction, so all of these different experiences give residents time to reminisce and chat about their own travel experiences, while also learning about each other and staff.”

Other cultural sharing events have included Spanish, Italian & German language classes accompanied by traditional foods from these countries, most recently, a pizza making masterclasses.

