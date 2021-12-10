Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital lights up for Christmas

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation, the official charity of NHS Lothian, has been working with RMF Health to spread joy to patients and staff who will be spending Christmas in hospital.

RMF Health, a consortium of Robertson Construction and FES, has sponsored trees at the Western General Hospital and made a further donation to help make hospital feel like home for patients and staff spending Christmas away from their families.

Staff at the Western General Hospital turn on Christmas tree outside the Anne Ferguson Building.

RMF Health’s project manager, Graham Stewart, joined newest NHS Lothian recruit, nurse Aoife Callaghan, and one of the longest serving members of staff, nurse Fiona Johnson, in turning on the lights of the beautiful Nordic Christmas tree outside the Anne Ferguson Building.

Sadly, many people find themselves in hospital away from loved ones over the festive period, too unwell to go home. Many NHS staff are also away from family, caring for their patients and going that extra mile to make Christmas special for them.

Thanks to money raised from Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation supporters, things like festive treats, Christmas crackers or a small gift can be bought to spread some Christmas cheer in wards, which help reduce isolation, improve mood and bolster morale.

Jenny Pewsey, who spent a previous Christmas in hospital, said: “A few years ago, I spent Christmas as an inpatient. I'm lucky to have family who could come and visit, but this was the only gift a lot of my fellow patients received that morning.

“Giving a small amount of money that you'll soon forget about can help somebody to feel remembered.”

