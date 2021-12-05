First case of Omicron in Lothian area as Scotland numbers soar

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde had the largest rise, with 12 more cases, taking its total to 23.

NHS Lanarkshire recorded four new cases in 24 hours and has 13 overall.

The first case of Omicron in the Lothians has been identified

One more case was confirmed in the Forth Valley health board area, taking the total to six.

A case of the new variant was recorded in NHS Lothian for the first time.

Case numbers in NHS Highland and NHS Grampian remain at three and two respectively.

Overall, Scotland has recorded one coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,067 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

The Scottish Government said Public Health Scotland is aware of an “ongoing processing issue with UK Government lab tests which may impact on cases and tests” in the daily figures and investigations are under way to resolve the problem.

The death toll under the daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, is 9,649, but the Scottish Government said registry office are generally closed at the weekend which can impact figures.

The daily test positivity rate was 9.6 per cent, up from 7.6 per cent the previous day.

There were 586 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 as of Saturday night and, of these, 45 were in intensive care.