Hundreds of Covid deaths in Midlothian – as UK death toll tops 200,000

Hundreds of people have died from coronavirus in Midlothian, new figures show, as the total death toll for the UK passes 200,000.

By Radar
Friday, 15th July 2022, 2:41 pm
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 2:42 pm

Although the number of deaths remains well below previous waves, infections and hospital admissions are rising across the country, driven by the variant Omicron BA.2.

The UK surpassed 200,000 deaths on June 25 – although this has only just been confirmed due to the time it takes for deaths to be registered.

This includes 274 in Midlothian by July 3, according to the latest data on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

This means 294.1 people have died per 100,000 people – higher than the 246.5 average for Scotland.

While infections have risen recently the number of deaths has slowed significantly, with vaccines weakening the link between infection and serious illness.

A woman painting red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall opposite the Houses of Parliament at Embankment, central London, in memory of the more than 145,000 people who have died in the UK from coronavirus. PA.
