Hundreds of Covid deaths in Midlothian – as UK death toll tops 200,000

Although the number of deaths remains well below previous waves, infections and hospital admissions are rising across the country, driven by the variant Omicron BA.2.

The UK surpassed 200,000 deaths on June 25 – although this has only just been confirmed due to the time it takes for deaths to be registered.

This includes 274 in Midlothian by July 3, according to the latest data on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

This means 294.1 people have died per 100,000 people – higher than the 246.5 average for Scotland.

While infections have risen recently the number of deaths has slowed significantly, with vaccines weakening the link between infection and serious illness.