Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Formentera were moved onto the amber travel list on Monday July 19.

In a blow to holidaymakers, the popular Balearic Islands changed to amber only 15 days after they were added to the quarantine-free green list, following the latest travel update.

The change came into place on the same day fully vaccinated people arriving in Scotland from amber list destinations no longer needed to quarantine.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed the new rule for international travel on Tuesday July 13 in a boost for holidaymakers visiting popular destinations such as Greece and Spain.

Before the change, people in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales are only allowed to travel to a small number of countries on the green list without the need to self-isolate upon their return.

So, what are the new amber list countries and what are the new quarantine rules?

Here’s what you need to know.

Is France on the amber list? Here are the new amber list countries after latest UK travel update - and quarantine rules explained

What countries are on the amber list?

The UK Government is reviewing the traffic light system every three weeks, with any changes so far being applied across the four nations.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Wednesday August 4 that seven countries would move onto the UK’s green list, with a further four previously red list destinations set to move onto the amber list following the latest travel review.

The latest changes to the UK’s traffic light travel system, coming into effect at 4am on Sunday August 8, will see Austria, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia added to the UK green list.

The countries added to the amber list this week are: Bahrain, India, Qatar and UAE.

The Scottish Government confirmed that these changes would also come into place north of the border.

Travellers coming back to Scotland will need to follow the relevant isolation and testing rules for amber list countries.

The full list of amber countries can be found on the Scottish Government website.

If a country is not on the list, you should not assume it is a green or red destination.

Is France on the amber list?

After quarantine restrictions were imposed on travellers returning to the UK from France regardless of vaccination status, the country is no longer in the ‘amber plus’ category and has been moved onto the amber list.

The country was suddenly moved into the new list on July 15 as the UK government showed caution around Beta variant coronavirus cases in France and Spain.

But the UK government announced on Wednesday (August 4) that from 4am on Sunday, people arriving from France into the UK who have been fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine.

The latest amber list now includes the majority of Europe, as well as the US and Canada.

Here is the full list of countries on the amber list from Sunday August 8:

Akrotiri and Dhekelia, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Armenia, Aruba, Azerbaijan, The Bahamas, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Bosnia and Herzegovina, British Virgin Islands, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Central African Republic, Chad, China, Comoros, Congo, Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue, Côte d’Ivoire, Curaçao, Cyprus, Czech Republic (Czechia), Denmark, Djibouti, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Greece (including islands) , Greenland, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kiribati , Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzsta, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mali, Marshall Islands, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Nauru, Netherlands, New Caledonia, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Korea, North Macedonia, The Occupied Palestinian Territories, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Portugal (including the Azores), Qatar, Russia, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Solomon Islands, South Korea, South Sudan, Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca), St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Maarten , St Martin and St Barthélemy, St Pierre and Miquelon, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Ukraine, UAE, United States (USA), Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Vietnam, Wallis and Futuna, Western Sahara, Yemen.

What are the amber list quarantine rules in Scotland?

Fully jabbed adults who are arriving from countries on the amber list no longer have to quarantine as of new rules revealed on Monday July 19, as long as they have been inoculated through a UK vaccination programme.

It was the same date that further Covid rules were relaxed in Scotland as the country moved to Level 0.

However, travellers must also still take a PCR test on day two of their arrival back to Scotland.

"We will continue to take a precautionary approach to the inclusion of countries on the amber list,” Ms Sturgeon told MSPs during her update to Holyrood.

"And, notwithstanding this change, we continue to advise against non essential overseas travel at this time."

Anyone who tests positive for, or has symptoms of, Covid will still need to self-isolate for 10 days.

The rule change mirrors the one announced for England by Mr Shapps, which also came into place on 19 July.

Fully jabbed holidaymakers were hoping the same quarantine-free rule would be brought in for Scotland, since many residents opt to fly in and out of airports south of the border.

What are the amber list rules for unvaccinated people?

Unvaccinated people returning from amber countries to Scotland must still take two post-arrival tests on day two and day eight, as well as quarantining at home for 10 days.

Those in England have the option to pay for a private test on day five to end isolation, but this does not apply in Scotland.

You must also complete a passenger locator form, and take a Covid test before travelling.